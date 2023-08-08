Morgan Stanley Maintains Natera (NTRA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natera is 74.53. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 46.09% from its latest reported closing price of 51.02.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,010MM, an increase of 8.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 10.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.46%, an increase of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 128,039K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 7,819K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,973K shares, representing a decrease of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,645K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,203K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 36.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,257K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,101K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,918K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

