Morgan Stanley Maintains Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Nanostring Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nanostring Technologies is 16.90. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 87.81% from its latest reported closing price of 9.00.

The projected annual revenue for Nanostring Technologies is 178MM, an increase of 35.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanostring Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSTG is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.26% to 51,483K shares. The put/call ratio of NSTG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,454K shares representing 13.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,730K shares, representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 33.82% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,779K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares, representing an increase of 31.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,057K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 66.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 95.95% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,804K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,754K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares, representing an increase of 54.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSTG by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Nanostring Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

