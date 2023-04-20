Morgan Stanley Maintains MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR (MYTE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR (NYSE:MYTE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 125.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR is $13.84. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 125.06% from its latest reported closing price of $6.15.

The projected annual revenue for MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR is $805MM, an increase of 13.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 166K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 47.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 52.27% over the last quarter.

ALMAX - Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund holds 453K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Avalon Global Asset Management holds 75K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTE by 99.95% over the last quarter.

FourThought Financial holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYT Netherlands Parent BV - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTE is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 16,930K shares. The put/call ratio of MYTE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

MYT Netherlands Parent BV Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. Mytheresa was launched in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. The highly curated offer focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. Mytheresa’s unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations.

