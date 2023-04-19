Morgan Stanley Maintains Murphy Oil (MUR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is $49.62. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 30.60% from its latest reported closing price of $37.99.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is $4,198MM, an increase of 7.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSGUX - Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 21.61% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 64.00% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 187K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing a decrease of 2,119.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 94.77% over the last quarter.

LRRAX - QS Strategic Real Return Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 136,525K shares. The put/call ratio of MUR is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Murphy Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. The company sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond.

