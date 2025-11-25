Morgan Stanley Maintains MPLX LP - Limited Partnership (MPLX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of MPLX LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:MPLX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.92% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MPLX LP - Limited Partnership is $57.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.92% from its latest reported closing price of $53.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MPLX LP - Limited Partnership is 9,521MM, a decrease of 18.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in MPLX LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPLX is 0.92%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.68% to 306,621K shares. The put/call ratio of MPLX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 26,410K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,084K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 9.24% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 25,781K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,147K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 19,562K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,419K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 89.44% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 14,018K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,943K shares , representing a decrease of 20.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 13,520K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,191K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 45.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.