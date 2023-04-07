Morgan Stanley Maintains Moody's (MCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moody's is $334.83. The forecasts range from a low of $279.77 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $298.62.

The projected annual revenue for Moody's is $5,860MM, an increase of 7.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.45.

Moody's Declares $0.77 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $298.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 0.06% over the last quarter.

WINN - Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 17.42% over the last quarter.

SNPV - Xtrackers S&P 500 Value ESG ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 30.51% over the last quarter.

IUSG - iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 46.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 28.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody's. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCO is 0.46%, an increase of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 190,406K shares. The put/call ratio of MCO is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Moody`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moody's is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. The Company believes that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

