Morgan Stanley Maintains Mondelez International (MDLZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Mondelez International (NasdaqGS:MDLZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.30% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is $70.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.12 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from its latest reported closing price of $53.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is 34,263MM, a decrease of 8.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.29%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 1,311,238K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 78,561K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,602K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 69,588K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,450K shares , representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,616K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,869K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,756K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,940K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,373K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,780K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 1.96% over the last quarter.

