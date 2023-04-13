Morgan Stanley Maintains Moelis (MC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Moelis (NYSE:MC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.53% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moelis is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.53% from its latest reported closing price of $40.09.

The projected annual revenue for Moelis & is $1,099MM, an increase of 11.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.49.

Moelis Declares $0.60 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $40.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.31%, the lowest has been 4.28%, and the highest has been 18.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tributary Capital Management holds 429K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 10.94% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 101K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MC by 7.01% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 25.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MC by 11.25% over the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moelis &. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MC is 0.29%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 79,321K shares. The put/call ratio of MC is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Moelis Background Information

Moelis & Company is a leading global independent investment bank that provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Firm assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive integrated financial advisory services across all major industry sectors. Moelis & Company's experienced professionals advise clients on their most critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Firm serves its clients from 22 geographic locations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

