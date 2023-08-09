Morgan Stanley Maintains Model N (MODN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Model N (NYSE:MODN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Model N is 44.06. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.26% from its latest reported closing price of 31.87.

The projected annual revenue for Model N is 248MM, an increase of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Model N. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODN is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 52,166K shares. The put/call ratio of MODN is 2.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,801K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,792K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,773K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,996K shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 27.75% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,567K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,547K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 24.53% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,514K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Model N Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology.

