Morgan Stanley Maintains Microchip Technology (MCHP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microchip Technology is 99.93. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from its latest reported closing price of 83.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Microchip Technology is 8,467MM, a decrease of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.42%, a decrease of 10.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 596,251K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHP is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 22,899K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,369K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 16.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,153K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,627K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,957K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,710K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 16,660K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,438K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 12.44% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,914K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.