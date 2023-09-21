Morgan Stanley Maintains MGE Energy (MGEE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.11% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGE Energy is 68.85. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.11% from its latest reported closing price of 74.12.

The projected annual revenue for MGE Energy is 711MM, an increase of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

MGE Energy Declares $0.43 Dividend

On August 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share ($1.71 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $74.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.07%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGE Energy. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGEE is 0.11%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 22,659K shares. The put/call ratio of MGEE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,669K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 3.16% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,244K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,120K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 2.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 934K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 4.42% over the last quarter.

MGE Energy Background Information

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 155,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 163,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

