Morgan Stanley Maintains MGE Energy (MGEE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.49% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGE Energy is 70.89. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.49% from its latest reported closing price of 75.81.

The projected annual revenue for MGE Energy is 711MM, an increase of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGE Energy. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGEE is 0.11%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 22,512K shares. The put/call ratio of MGEE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,669K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 3.16% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,244K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 11.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,131K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,120K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 36.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 947K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 7.59% over the last quarter.

MGE Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 155,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 163,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

