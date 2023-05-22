Morgan Stanley Maintains MGE Energy (MGEE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGE Energy is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of 75.95.

The projected annual revenue for MGE Energy is 711MM, an increase of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

MGE Energy Declares $0.41 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.63 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $75.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.06%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGE Energy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGEE is 0.10%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 21,504K shares. The put/call ratio of MGEE is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,667K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 3.22% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,247K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,086K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 32.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 932K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGEE by 0.76% over the last quarter.

MGE Energy Background Information

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 155,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 163,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

