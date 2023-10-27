Morgan Stanley Maintains Merck (MRK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Merck (NYSE:MRK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.97% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck is 126.63. The forecasts range from a low of 104.03 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from its latest reported closing price of 105.55.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 58,663MM, a decrease of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5018 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.83%, a decrease of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 2,114,763K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,156K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 77,246K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,564K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 728.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,415K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,161K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,723K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,219K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,332K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,002K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 305.00% over the last quarter.

Merck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

