Morgan Stanley Maintains Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock (MBINM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqCM:MBINM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.19% Upside

As of September 14, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $30.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.81 to a high of $33.61. The average price target represents an increase of 22.19% from its latest reported closing price of $24.98 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBINM is 0.16%, an increase of 25.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.12% to 801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 451K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINM by 8.82% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 215K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBINM by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 60K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINM by 68.13% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINM by 5.32% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 309.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBINM by 75.44% over the last quarter.

