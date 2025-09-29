Morgan Stanley Maintains Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Merchants Bancorp (NasdaqCM:MBIN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.98% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merchants Bancorp is $39.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 21.98% from its latest reported closing price of $32.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merchants Bancorp is 491MM, a decrease of 17.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merchants Bancorp. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBIN is 0.26%, an increase of 119.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 148.23% to 47,580K shares. The put/call ratio of MBIN is 2.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elser Financial Planning holds 27,095K shares representing 59.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Macquarie Group holds 885K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 782K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 681K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 50.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 658K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBIN by 9.35% over the last quarter.

