Morgan Stanley Maintains McGraw Hill (MH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.76% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for McGraw Hill is $21.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.76% from its latest reported closing price of $16.68 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in McGraw Hill. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 8,500.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MH is 0.43%, an increase of 93.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32,502.28% to 195,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 165,160K shares representing 86.47% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,308K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 3,011K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,892K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,200K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

