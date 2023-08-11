Morgan Stanley Maintains Matterport Inc - (MTTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Matterport Inc - (NASDAQ:MTTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matterport Inc - is 4.69. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 72.82% from its latest reported closing price of 2.72.

The projected annual revenue for Matterport Inc - is 174MM, an increase of 11.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matterport Inc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTTR is 0.07%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 40,866K shares. The put/call ratio of MTTR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,851K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,915K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,119K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 2.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,246K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,103K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 6.60% over the last quarter.

METV - Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF holds 2,633K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Matterport Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matterport is a developer of a 3D media platform used to establish 3D and virtual reality models.

