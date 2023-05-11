Morgan Stanley Maintains Matterport Inc - (MTTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Matterport Inc - (NASDAQ:MTTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Matterport Inc - is 4.69. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.21% from its latest reported closing price of 2.84.

The projected annual revenue for Matterport Inc - is 174MM, an increase of 19.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matterport Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTTR is 0.06%, a decrease of 47.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.16% to 39,859K shares. The put/call ratio of MTTR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,851K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,782K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 21.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,119K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 28.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,148K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 25.18% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,061K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 27.40% over the last quarter.

METV - Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF holds 2,387K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612K shares, representing an increase of 32.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTTR by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Matterport Background Information

Matterport is a developer of a 3D media platform used to establish 3D and virtual reality models.

