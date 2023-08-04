Morgan Stanley Maintains Match Group Inc. - (MTCH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Match Group Inc. - (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.11% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group Inc. - is 54.52. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from its latest reported closing price of 46.16.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group Inc. - is 3,513MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group Inc. -. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 320,926K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 16,173K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,020K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,126K shares, representing a decrease of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 28.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,644K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 13.10% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 8,435K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,648K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 8,279K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Match Group Background Information

Match Group Background Information

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

