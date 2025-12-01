Morgan Stanley Maintains Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is $681.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $451.34 to a high of $791.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of $615.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 7,039MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.33%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 68,249K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,935K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 88.97% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,366K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 71.87% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,204K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,154K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares , representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,936K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 3.15% over the last quarter.

