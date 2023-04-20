Morgan Stanley Maintains Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is $431.07. The forecasts range from a low of $353.50 to a high of $504.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from its latest reported closing price of $356.80.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is $6,418MM, an increase of 12.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Declares $0.66 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $356.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWR - iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF holds 181K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 1.41% over the last quarter.

PTLC - Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 3.50% over the last quarter.

CATH - Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JDERX - PGIM JENNISON MID-CAP GROWTH FUND Class R holds 95K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 18.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.32%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 67,307K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Martin Marietta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

An American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive.

