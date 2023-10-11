Morgan Stanley Maintains Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Marsh & McLennan Cos. (NYSE:MMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.09% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Cos. is 206.55. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.09% from its latest reported closing price of 192.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Cos. is 22,246MM, an increase of 3.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.51.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Declares $0.71 Dividend

On September 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 6, 2023 will receive the payment on November 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.71 per share.

At the current share price of $192.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.58%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Cos.. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMC is 0.48%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 510,618K shares. The put/call ratio of MMC is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 21,189K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,423K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,411K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,201K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,201K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 5.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,425K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,309K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,632K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marsh McLennan is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.