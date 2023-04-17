Morgan Stanley Maintains Marriott International (MAR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is $184.80. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.93% from its latest reported closing price of $168.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is $22,491MM, an increase of 319.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.69.

Marriott International Declares $0.40 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $168.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Swiss National Bank holds 1,121K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 0.83% over the last quarter.

LCGNX - William Blair Large Cap Growth Fund Class N holds 139K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Wolff Wiese Magana holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAD - First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 6.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.26%, a decrease of 18.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 216,158K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

See all Marriott International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.