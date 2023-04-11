Morgan Stanley Maintains MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MarketAxess Holdings is $363.12. The forecasts range from a low of $290.88 to a high of $435.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.17% from its latest reported closing price of $335.70.

The projected annual revenue for MarketAxess Holdings is $816MM, an increase of 13.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.70.

MarketAxess Holdings Declares $0.72 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 received the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $335.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Pension Service holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCSRX - The Catholic SRI Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Equity Index Fund Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 17.81% over the last quarter.

SMMD - iShares Russell 2500 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 18.63% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 21.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 58.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1156 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketAxess Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTX is 0.27%, an increase of 20.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 43,078K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

MarketAxess Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

