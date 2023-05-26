Morgan Stanley Maintains Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - (MSGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - (NYSE:MSGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - is 207.82. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of 177.44.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp - is 815MM, a decrease of 12.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGS is 0.33%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 19,356K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGS is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 1,900K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,053K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 765K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 2.88% over the last quarter.

SHRAX - ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund holds 688K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 592K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA.

