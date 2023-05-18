Morgan Stanley Maintains Lyft Inc Cls A (LYFT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lyft Inc Cls A (NASDAQ:LYFT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lyft Inc Cls A is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 58.66% from its latest reported closing price of 8.36.

The projected annual revenue for Lyft Inc Cls A is 4,935MM, an increase of 16.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyft Inc Cls A. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYFT is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 308,976K shares. The put/call ratio of LYFT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 19,351K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,677K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 10,976K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 24.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,670K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 8,294K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,455K shares, representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 85.85% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,170K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,433K shares, representing an increase of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYFT by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Lyft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Its transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. The Company is singularly driven by its mission: to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation.

