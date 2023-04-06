Morgan Stanley Maintains Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $67.15. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.87% from its latest reported closing price of $51.31.

The projected annual revenue for Lumentum Holdings is $2,013MM, an increase of 9.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 28K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Variable Funds Trust - SERIES X A holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 8.03% over the last quarter.

IUSV - iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 51.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 31.58% over the last quarter.

180 Wealth Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 56.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 70.50% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB Global Thematic Growth Portfolio holds 49K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 31.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.19%, a decrease of 23.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 73,017K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

