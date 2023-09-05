Morgan Stanley Maintains Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumen Technologies is 2.69. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 79.18% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

The projected annual revenue for Lumen Technologies is 15,033MM, a decrease of 3.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumen Technologies. This is a decrease of 433 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMN is 0.07%, a decrease of 33.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.35% to 760,345K shares. The put/call ratio of LUMN is 2.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 47,061K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,159K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,238K shares, representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 26.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,930K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,094K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 22.35% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 25,587K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,624K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMN by 19.17% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 23,026K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Lumen Technologies Background Information



Lumen is guided by its belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, it delivers the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

