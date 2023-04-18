Morgan Stanley Maintains Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is $405.98. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of $368.38.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is $9,276MM, an increase of 14.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ardevora Asset Management LLP holds 145K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

PWTAX - UBS U.S. Allocation Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 58.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Bender Robert & Associates holds 59K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Gulf International Bank holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VCDAX - Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 132K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 32.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1842 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.43%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 126,120K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

