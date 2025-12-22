Morgan Stanley Maintains LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of LPL Financial Holdings (NasdaqGS:LPLA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.67% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for LPL Financial Holdings is $451.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $394.91 to a high of $558.60. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from its latest reported closing price of $371.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LPL Financial Holdings is 11,297MM, a decrease of 25.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,344 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPL Financial Holdings. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPLA is 0.46%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 99,004K shares. The put/call ratio of LPLA is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 3,669K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 66.50% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 3,329K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares , representing an increase of 18.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,242K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing an increase of 24.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,097K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 67.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,629K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 99.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 13,290.88% over the last quarter.

