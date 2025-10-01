Morgan Stanley Maintains LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of LPL Financial Holdings (NasdaqGS:LPLA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LPL Financial Holdings is $442.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $378.75 to a high of $514.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.54% from its latest reported closing price of $316.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LPL Financial Holdings is 11,297MM, a decrease of 17.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 27.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,408 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPL Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPLA is 0.47%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.37% to 100,025K shares. The put/call ratio of LPLA is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 3,679K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,078K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 2,702K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,523K shares , representing an increase of 43.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 100.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,572K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,557K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 6.59% over the last quarter.

