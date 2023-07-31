Morgan Stanley Maintains LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LPL Financial Holdings is 245.03. The forecasts range from a low of 204.02 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of 229.40.

The projected annual revenue for LPL Financial Holdings is 10,000MM, an increase of 6.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1266 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPL Financial Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPLA is 0.40%, a decrease of 27.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 88,118K shares. The put/call ratio of LPLA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,306K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,447K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,435K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,016K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,860K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 15.88% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The Company serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

