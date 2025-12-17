Morgan Stanley Maintains Logitech International (LOGI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Logitech International (NasdaqGS:LOGI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.88% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Logitech International is $125.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.73 to a high of $150.84. The average price target represents an increase of 17.88% from its latest reported closing price of $106.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Logitech International is 5,525MM, an increase of 17.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGI is 0.15%, an increase of 4.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 70,972K shares. The put/call ratio of LOGI is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,739K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 4,979K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 69.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,404K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing an increase of 53.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 74.84% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,111K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 22.27% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,087K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares , representing a decrease of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 9.53% over the last quarter.

