Morgan Stanley Maintains Loar Holdings (LOAR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.71% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Loar Holdings is $99.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $112.12. The average price target represents an increase of 44.71% from its latest reported closing price of $68.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Loar Holdings is 448MM, a decrease of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loar Holdings. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 16.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOAR is 0.30%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 92,803K shares. The put/call ratio of LOAR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 32,050K shares representing 34.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 7,683K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,476K shares , representing a decrease of 62.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 22.77% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,462K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 90.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 778.30% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,625K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing an increase of 74.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 347.33% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,539K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOAR by 59.99% over the last quarter.

