Morgan Stanley Maintains LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiveRamp Holdings is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from its latest reported closing price of 32.03.

The projected annual revenue for LiveRamp Holdings is 658MM, an increase of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveRamp Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAMP is 0.11%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 73,213K shares. The put/call ratio of RAMP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,720K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,926K shares, representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,379K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 75.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,362K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 71.20% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 2,165K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,891K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 17.70% over the last quarter.

LiveRamp Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers.

