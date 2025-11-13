Morgan Stanley Maintains LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.53% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for LiveRamp Holdings is $39.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.53% from its latest reported closing price of $29.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LiveRamp Holdings is 793MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveRamp Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAMP is 0.13%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 78,229K shares. The put/call ratio of RAMP is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,923K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,063K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,512K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 24.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,020K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 15.52% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,991K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares , representing a decrease of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 8.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,602K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares , representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAMP by 19.09% over the last quarter.

