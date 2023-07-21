Morgan Stanley Maintains Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.35% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 102.00. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.35% from its latest reported closing price of 96.82.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 17,470MM, a decrease of 2.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 185,563K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 12,565K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,512K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,650K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,242K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,196K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 4.31% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,135K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Background Information

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

