Morgan Stanley Maintains Lincoln National (LNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.74% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lincoln National is $43.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.74% from its latest reported closing price of $40.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln National is 19,695MM, an increase of 9.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln National. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNC is 0.21%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 162,942K shares. The put/call ratio of LNC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,547K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,483K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,404K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,917K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,855K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 85.95% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,645K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 16.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 4.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,182K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,251K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNC by 11.26% over the last quarter.

