Morgan Stanley Maintains Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Oilfield Services is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 63.53% from its latest reported closing price of 13.41.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services is 5,235MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services Declares $0.05 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Oilfield Services. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 181,801K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,669K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,933K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,765K shares, representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,019K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 23.23% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,797K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,800K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 12.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,224K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

