Morgan Stanley Maintains Liberty Energy Inc - (LBRT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Liberty Energy Inc - (NYSE:LBRT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.64% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Energy Inc - is 20.28. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 6.64% from its latest reported closing price of 19.02.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Energy Inc - is 5,235MM, an increase of 7.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

Liberty Energy Inc - Declares $0.05 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 6, 2023 received the payment on September 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $19.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.70%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 8.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Energy Inc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.23%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 189,407K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,613K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,041K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,644K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,085K shares, representing a decrease of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,461K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,060K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,921K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,904K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 3.38% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,889K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,889K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

