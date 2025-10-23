Morgan Stanley Maintains Lennox International (LII) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is $653.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $483.01 to a high of $787.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.54% from its latest reported closing price of $493.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is 4,943MM, a decrease of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.19%, an increase of 17.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 32,774K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 2.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,566K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,114K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,066K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 938K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 14.59% over the last quarter.

