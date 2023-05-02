Morgan Stanley Maintains Lennox International (LII) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.24% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is 270.45. The forecasts range from a low of 228.26 to a high of $323.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.24% from its latest reported closing price of 282.43.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is 4,825MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.18%, a decrease of 23.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 30,127K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,257K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,241K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 1,096K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 11.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 996K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 986K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Lennox International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

