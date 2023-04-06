Morgan Stanley Maintains Lennox International (LII) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.41% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is $271.76. The forecasts range from a low of $228.26 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.41% from its latest reported closing price of $235.47.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is $4,825MM, an increase of 2.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 32K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 22.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 29.21% over the last quarter.

NSFOX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2065 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 155K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 43.47% over the last quarter.

FORA Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 21.15% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 30,050K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lennox International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

