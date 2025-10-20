Morgan Stanley Maintains Laureate Education (LAUR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Laureate Education (NasdaqGS:LAUR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.92% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Laureate Education is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 7.92% from its latest reported closing price of $29.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Laureate Education is 1,500MM, a decrease of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laureate Education. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAUR is 0.42%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 152,497K shares. The put/call ratio of LAUR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPV Partners holds 5,694K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 4,964K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,096K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,134K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,054K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 4.00% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 3,806K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,337K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares , representing a decrease of 30.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 88.38% over the last quarter.

