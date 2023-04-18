Morgan Stanley Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $66.66. The forecasts range from a low of $62.42 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 14.60% from its latest reported closing price of $58.17.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is $8,189MM, an increase of 99.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CADVX - Calamos Dividend Growth Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,672K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 14.40% over the last quarter.

FIMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Index Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 19.05% over the last quarter.

INDZX - Columbia Large Cap Value Fund holds 682K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.39%, an increase of 26.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 398,789K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Las Vegas Sands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. The Company delivers unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

