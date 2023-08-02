Morgan Stanley Maintains Landstar System (LSTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is 179.69. The forecasts range from a low of 147.46 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of 203.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,354MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.29%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.61% to 46,515K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,273K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,683K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 55.82% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,550K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 33.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,181K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.