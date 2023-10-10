Morgan Stanley Maintains Lamar Advertising Co - (LAMR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lamar Advertising Co - (NASDAQ:LAMR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.50% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamar Advertising Co - is 102.68. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.50% from its latest reported closing price of 79.29.

The projected annual revenue for Lamar Advertising Co - is 2,177MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

Lamar Advertising Co - Declares $1.25 Dividend

On August 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $79.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.19%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 12.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamar Advertising Co -. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAMR is 0.33%, a decrease of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 102,848K shares. The put/call ratio of LAMR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,405K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,311K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 1.62% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,685K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 12.18% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,045K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 1.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,715K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Lamar Advertising Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

