Morgan Stanley Maintains Lamar Advertising Co - (LAMR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lamar Advertising Co - (NASDAQ:LAMR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamar Advertising Co - is 114.24. The forecasts range from a low of 109.08 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.62% from its latest reported closing price of 90.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lamar Advertising Co - is 2,177MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

Lamar Advertising Co - Declares $1.25 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 19, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $90.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 12.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 993 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamar Advertising Co -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAMR is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 102,824K shares. The put/call ratio of LAMR is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,311K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 39.38% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,297K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,270K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 67.45% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,835K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,885K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 8.49% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,000K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 5.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,694K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Lamar Advertising Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.