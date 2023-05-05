Morgan Stanley Maintains Lamar Advertising Co - (LAMR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Lamar Advertising Co - (NASDAQ:LAMR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.69% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamar Advertising Co - is 115.26. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.69% from its latest reported closing price of 97.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lamar Advertising Co - is 2,177MM, an increase of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

Lamar Advertising Co - Declares $1.25 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $97.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.15%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 12.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamar Advertising Co -. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAMR is 0.35%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 105,748K shares. The put/call ratio of LAMR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,270K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,140K shares, representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 12.53% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,245K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,105K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 33.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,885K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,948K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 4.12% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,880K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,695K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Lamar Advertising Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

See all Lamar Advertising Co - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.